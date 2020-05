ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Retired after working decades at IBM, Tom Pike never got the memo. While other retirees were putting up their feet to relax, Tom got back to work--as a volunteer at Paws and Claws in Rochester.

He's been volunteering for fifteen years and works four days a week. They call him Grandpa Tom at the shelter. "I love to volunteer here. It keeps me busy. And I like to mingle with the younger people...it keeps me younger, too."