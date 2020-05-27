NEW DETAILS: Who George Floyd was to his family and friends

(KTTC) -- We've heard his name. We've seen the outcry as many took to the streets of Minneapolis.

Who was George Floyd? The man behind the hashtags, the man people saw plead for his life while under a police officer's knee.

"They took a life. Now they deserve life. I don't feel bad for them," Floyd's family members said.

We wanted to know more about who the man behind the hashtag was, so we asked his best friend.

"We bonded just off the fact we looked alike and it's been a bond built of that," Stephen Jackson Sr. said.

George Floyd's best friend Stephen Jackson Sr.

The former NBA player gave us a glimpse into Floyd's life.

"George was a guy who loved everybody who gave a helping hand," Jackson said. "He was living his best life. He moved to Minnesota to change his life."

Jackson hailed from the 3rd ward of Houston, Texas, his life cut short at 46 years old Monday night.

"It's just frustrating. Makes you angry to see somebody that shows so much love die from so much hate," Jackson said.

(Left) George Floyd (Right) Stephen Jackson Sr.

He promised to change the narrative to the public showing them who the man he called his “twin” was.



"When you hear the man George Floyd, just know he died for a reason. He died for change," he said.

We asked Jackson, "It's one thing to lose a basketball game, it's another thing to lose a brother. If you could speak to him one more time what would that conversation be?"

"It's very seldom you find people who really wanna see you win. Floyd was one of those people, and if I can say anything, I am gonna miss that. It's very few people I know on this earth that supported me in a genuine way," Jackson said tearing up.

The last thing Jackson shared was a phrase Floyd used to say to him.

"Show you right man, show you right. He's smiling down on us, and he's proud and I'm just happy his man is not going in vain," Jackson stated.