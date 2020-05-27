Northwest Iowa county with meat plant sees coronavirus spike

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week but state officials and the company say they can't confirm an outbreak at the facility.

The state health department reported 493 cases since Friday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Wednesday the state hasn't confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway.

A Tyson spokeswoman says the company is awaiting complete data.

Iowa posted 595 new cases statewide Wednesday. There were 21 more deaths for a total of 485.

By DAVID PITT Associated Press