Quiet and calm conditions ahead

A beautiful three-day-stretch of weather will be on the way for the weekend! Highs temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rain doesn't impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa until early next week.

Recapping Storms Tuesday:

Showers and thunderstorms rolled through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals ranged from a tenth of an inch to around 1-2 inches in some isolated areas. Officially, the Rochester International Airport recorded 0.13" of rain with the NW side of the city closer to the 1" mark for rainfall.

Return to the 80s:

Rochester finally reached 80° for a high Tuesday afternoon. Rochester on average has its first 80° day around May 3rd. We were a little late this year but nowhere close to the record of June 18th for the latest 80° day.

We'll move into a nice quiet stretch of weather Friday through Sunday with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny skies are expected through Sunday with rain chances returning to the forecast on Monday and late Tuesday evening. Warm and muggy conditions will return by Wednesday next week. Some areas could get close to 90° in the upper Midwest next week!

Nick