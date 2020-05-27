Rochester City Council approves mayor’s executive order to help businesses reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At a special meeting Wednesday, the Rochester City Council voted 6-0 in favor of approving the executive order that Mayor Kim Norton signed on Tuesday, allowing businesses to streamline the process of making outdoor seating in unconventional ways.

According to Norton, under the governor's orders, cities can get creative and pass these types of measures.

"I'm comfortable with the levels of control here I realize we are in emergency mode here and we aren't doing everything exactly right," said Council Member Michael Keane. "I think the driving force in all that we're doing in the pandemic is public safety."

Norton also wrote a letter to Walz asking for him to consider opening up indoor dining for restaurants in some capacity to help restaurants have more business.

"We all saw the letter that the mayor sent to the Governor's office," said Council President Randy Staver. "Just for the record I hope the governor is at least receptive for our request for at least some sort of indoor dining."

The governor has not yet responded to the letter.

You can read the original article about the executive order here.