Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is threatening social media companies with new regulation or even closure after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.

Trump, a historically prolific White House tweeter, claimed that tech giants "silence conservative voices."

As he often does, he turned to his Twitter account to make his threats.

The president can't unilaterally regulate or close social media companies, as that would require action by Congress or the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump and his campaign are lashing out after Twitter on Tuesday added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted that "mail boxes will be robbed."

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press