Violence on night two of protests in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hundreds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis again Wednesday.

Crowds gathered at the location where George Floyd died and at the Third Precinct Police Building. Many looted a Target across the street.

Police officers standing watch at the precinct, behind barriers, sprayed tear gas and shot non-lethal rounds into the crowd, trying to get it to disperse.

On Wednesday night, many people walked into the Target across the from the third precinct and stole items.

There are multiple social media reports a shooting, and fire fighters battled flames at a building across the street from the precinct.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a protester took to Facebook to share what was going on from the middle of the protest.

"It looks like a war zone out here. We are out here. There is a lot of people out here outside the third precinct. Just standing in solidarity and raising concern about what happened to George. I hope that the Mayor takes action that he gets these police officers off the roof in the third precinct acting like snipers," she said.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted late Wednesday night saying the situation is getting out of control.