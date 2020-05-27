Winona County Fair cancelled

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Winona County fair board announced in a release late Tuesday night that the fair has been cancelled.

The fair was supposed to happen from July 8 to July 12 in St. Charles.

In a release, organizers say there was little chance of large public gatherings to be allowed by the time of the fair.

"Please know the fair board realizes the financial impact this decision has on the many attractions and vendors booked for the 2020 fair, and the disappointment to be felt by the people who enjoy attending the fair," the county fair board said in a statement. "This is however the responsible decision to make for the protection of everyone."

County officials also encouraged them to cancel.