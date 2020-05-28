Ahead of outdoor dining, local restaurant hopes for the best

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mexican-inspired restaurant Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester has been shuttered for weeks due to the pandemic but as of Monday, the tequila will be flowing again.

Creative Cuisine is the company that owns Hefe Rojo along with others like Newt's and City Market in Rochester. Creative Cuisine co-owner Mark Currie said they tried takeout at Hefe Rojo and it just didn't work out.

In preparation for reopening on Monday, they have expanded their patio onto the sidewalk, adding extra tables and chairs. Staff was out Thursday afternoon setting everything up.

Currie said the city of Rochester has been very supportive during the pandemic. He praised Mayor Norton for her leadership. The city is bringing barricades down to restaurant properties to help ensure customer safety while dining outside.

Minnesota weather is a concern of Currie's. He said it can be difficult to plan for staffing. Weather can also make it difficult for guests, as a thunderstorm may show up during a relaxing meal.

"The weather has always been a huge challenge. We've dealt with this since we've had patio seating. We've become almost amateur meteorologists. Is this cell going to hit us? Do we keep things on hold or is the staff going to be done for the day?" Currie said.

He asks that people be patient with them as this is all new territory. He said the main goal is to ensure safety and make sure guests are having an enjoyable time.

Currie said staff is ready to get back to work. They have been able to retain everyone during the time the business were closed. The full menu will be available starting Monday.