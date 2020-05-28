Cool and sunny weekend

We'll experience an up and down temperature trend over the next 5-7 days. Temperatures will drop well below average for the end of May this weekend and then jump into the middle and upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday in the middle and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Showers won't impact the forecast until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The current temperature outlook for June 3rd through the 7th is showing an 80-90% chance for above-average temperatures for the start of June. Highs will jump into the middle 80s for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa next Tuesday through Friday. Some areas in the upper Midwest could reach near 90° by Wednesday. The warm temperatures should continue into next weekend.

With the warm and humid conditions returning next week, we will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning Monday afternoon and evening. More isolated storms could impact the area late Tuesday and again on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Nick