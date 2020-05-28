Dodge County fair cancelled

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Dodge County commissioners unanimously decided to cancel the fair in an announcement made on their Facebook page last night.

The fair was supposed to take place July 15 through the 19 at the fairgrounds in Kasson.

While the fair won't take place, Dodge County commissioners are supporting efforts to host events for students to get projects and animals judged.

Discussions are underway on ways to limit contact while using different buildings for judging. There is a possibility of bringing in local food trucks for judging days.

The fair board and commissioners are also looking at bringing in some late summer events.

The Dodge County fair is the oldest county fair in Minnesota and has only been canceled once in its 163 year history. That was the polio epidemic of 1946.