FBI, Attorney’s Office say investigation into death of George Floyd ‘top priority’

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- The FBI's Minneapolis Field Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division have released information about the criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday in Minneapolis and video surfaced online of a Minneapolis police officer, who has been identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck while arresting him. The four officers involved have since been fired.

According to a joint news release from the organizations, the Department of Justice "has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter."

The news release said the federal investigation will determine if the actions by the former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law.

"It is a violation of federal law for an individual acting under color of law to willfully deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States," the release said.

The DOJ is asking for cooperation from witnesses who believe they have relevant information "and urges calm as investigators methodically continue to gather facts."

The release said the DOJ and FBI's investigation will put together all the information and after the Attorney's Office will determine if federal criminal charges are supported by the evidence.

"If it is determined that there has been a violation of federal law, criminal charges will be sought," the release concluded.

According to the news release, anyone who has information about the case can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.