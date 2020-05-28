Fired Minneapolis officer had been involved in 3 shootings

(AP) -- The white Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a black man by kneeling on his neck while he was handcuffed has a service record that includes three shooting incidents, nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand.

City online records don't include any details of the complaints against Officer Derek Chauvin, however.

George Floyd died on Monday after the four officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

Video footage shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. The four officers were fired Tuesday and Chauvin has become the focus of angry street protests and a federal investigation.