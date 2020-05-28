George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KTTC) -- Protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody gained access to a Minneapolis police precinct Thursday and began setting fires.

Late Thursday night, the City of Minneapolis tweeted a warning for people to get out of the area due to unconfirmed reports of gas lines being cut.

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building.



If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

It was the third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.

Police said they abandoned the precinct for the safety of officers before protesters entered.

The carnage came hours after Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard at the Minneapolis mayor's request, and as protests and looting spread into neighboring St. Paul.

The National Guard tweeted at about 10:40 p.m. that it has activated 500 soldiers to help out in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breathe as a police officer kneels on his neck.

As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.

By TIM SULLIVAN and AMY FORLITI Associated Press