George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KTTC) -- Protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody gained access to a Minneapolis police precinct Thursday and began setting fires.
Late Thursday night, the City of Minneapolis tweeted a warning for people to get out of the area due to unconfirmed reports of gas lines being cut.
It was the third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.
Police said they abandoned the precinct for the safety of officers before protesters entered.
The carnage came hours after Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard at the Minneapolis mayor's request, and as protests and looting spread into neighboring St. Paul.
The National Guard tweeted at about 10:40 p.m. that it has activated 500 soldiers to help out in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breathe as a police officer kneels on his neck.
As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.
By TIM SULLIVAN and AMY FORLITI Associated Press