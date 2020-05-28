Hennepin County Attorney makes statement on George Floyd case, clarifies

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- The FBI, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Hennepin County Attorney held a joint press conference to address the investigation of George Floyd's.

"We need the community's help. There were folks there on the scene, not folks that we could necessarily identify at the time, we need to know who they are," said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. "Come forward, if you have a video please share it. We want to do as quickly as we can a thorough investigation to get answers to those questions."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the process needs to be done right and that if given time, he promised justice will be delivered.

When asked about the protests turning violent, he says, "Peaceful protest is good. It advocates our rights but it also calls forward the witnesses that the United States Attorney wants to come forward. Violence is not. Violence hampers our case. It takes valuable police resources away from our investigation and it also harms innocent people who had nothing to do with that."

However, one comment he made received strong criticism online.

"But my job in the end is to prove that he violated criminal statute and there is other evidence that doesn't support a criminal charge. We need to weigh through all of that evidence and come through with a meaningful determination and we are doing that to the best of our ability."

The phrase "...there is other evidence that doesn't support a criminal charge..." is what drew the criticism. His office later released a statement saying that the quote was taken out of context and in terms of an investigation, it is critical to look at all evidence in the case because at the time of trial, all evidence will be used.