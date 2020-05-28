Massive fires and riots continue overnight in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Peaceful protests turned to violence in Minneapolis after George Floyd died in police custody. This led to massive fires, looting and even a death.

Minneapolis Police said one man was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue near the Cadillac Pawn Shop. One person is in custody.

"It's sad if people are there, truly there, to honor the memory of the decedent and the family, this isn't how you do it," said MPD Spokesman John Elder. "It's so disrespectful, and it's heartbreaking."

Looting and fires were concentrated in MPD's third precinct. In the area of Lake Street, an AutoZone was devastated by flames. Other businesses were reportedly impacted.

Smoke hung over the city Thursday morning and the damage stretched for miles.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said this was a dangerous situation, and he urged everyone to leave the area for their own safety.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also chimed in, saying the area has become unsafe and public safety needs to come first.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired since cell phone video showed an officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while in police custody.

