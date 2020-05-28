Walz activates National Guard in response to violent protests

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Thursday signed into law Executive Order 20-64 declaring a "Peacetime Emergency" which activates the National Guard to "Provide Safety and Protection to the People of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Surrounding Communities."

The National Guard will directly respond to the looting and violent protesters following the death of George Floyd.

In the Executive Order, Walz says, "Since Mr. Floyd’s death, thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their frustration in a peaceful and constructive manner. Demonstrators have gathered in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities to protest Mr. Floyd’s death. Peaceful demonstrations are a keystone of our democratic system. We must also allow those who wish to protest peacefully to do so safely."

"Unfortunately, some individuals have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including arson, rioting, looting and damaging public and private property. These activities threaten the safety of lawful demonstrators and other Minnesotans, and both first responders and demonstrators have already been injured. Many businesses, including businesses owned by people of color, have suffered damage as a result of this unlawful activity."

