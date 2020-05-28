Minnesota reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 493 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 35 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest single-day increase in deaths the Department has reported in its daily update to date.

Health officials said 27 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the state COVID-19 death toll to 967, the Department reported. MDH said 787 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that 493 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said a total of 22,947 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 2,549 health care workers. MDH said 16,655 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said about 225,208 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, including a jump of 8,676 newly-completed tests reported in Thursday's update.

MDH said 606 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 242 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

