OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- In this week's edition of Par for the Course, we took the 45-minute drive west of Rochester to Owatonna to take on the Owatonna Country Club.

OCC is a beautiful 18-hole course built around the Straight River with plenty of history and challenging holes.

We took on the tough Par 4 Hole #15 in this week's segment.