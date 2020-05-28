Parking meter enforcement to resume in Rochester on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester will be reinstating downtown parking ordinances that were modified amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said this change assists the reopening strategy that "balances the need for curbside pick-up, outdoor seating and other downtown business customer parking needs."

According to a news release from the City, the following on-street parking ordinances will be adjusted:

Enforcement of parking meters will resume on June 1.

Enforcement of residential parking permit zones remains suspended for the month of June.

Parking is allowed in the surface lot near the memorial at the north end of the park and along George Gibbs Drive SW at no charge.

Downtown workers, including those working on the many construction sites, are encouraged to find alternative parking spaces rather than occupying downtown meter spaces.

The City also said suspended contracts who want to reinstate their monthly parking access can email Reef Parking in advance of their restart date.

The City added that "contract parkers in municipal ramps to suspend contracts will continue to be available through June 30, 2020. Suspended contracts will remain suspended until parkers contact Reef Parking for invoicing and payment. Accounts reactivated prior to July 1, 2020 will be guaranteed a spot back in their original location, but after July 1, 2020, they may be relocated based on availability. Accounts not reactivated by December 31, 2020 will be closed."