Rev. Al Sharpton hosts Minneapolis vigil, demands action

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Renowned baptist minister and social activist Reverend Al Sharpton, met with faith leaders in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

Joined by local clergy, city leaders and activists, Rev. Sharpton hosted a prayer gathering and called for accountability from local leaders in the same sport George Floyd was killed. He urged other to join in the "we can't breathe" movement and demanded the arrest of the four officers involved in Floyd's death Monday night.

"We come to stand with this family and stand with this community, because this is a struggle that we have all over this country," Sharpton said. "And let's not tell half the story, the reason why you see the anger in Minneapolis is because this is not the first time. and this is not the first time you ignored the rights of people,."

With Rev. Sharpton, was Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr. Garner was killed in a similar circumstance in New York City, where he was put in a choke hold by an officer and died. The officer involved was fired five years later. Carr says Floyd's death opens up wounds, but she commends Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for moving quickly.

"The officers involved in my son's murder, it was lies after life. Cover up after cover up," Carr said. "I just commend this mayor for acting so swiftly, because in my case it took five years just to fire one officer and it would not have happened if I had not pressed on."

Following the vigil, Sharpton and Carr went to the state capital to voice their support of the arrest of the four officers involved. Reverend Sharpton says they'll be back next week.