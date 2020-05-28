Rochester Boys & Girls Club gives care packages to children in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the help of multiple local companies,

the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester helped provide care packages for children in need.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than 200 care packages with supplies were given to children in Rochester.

Minnesota Corrugated Box, Sam's Club, and Buick GMC and Nissan of Rochester teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club for the effort.

"I was just really excited for the opportunity to see them, check in on them, make sure they're doing okay and say hi and just let them know we're thinking of them," Rachel Guibert said.

The Boys & Girls Club is offering virtual programming for its children here.