Target closing Twin Cities area stores
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an online statement Thursday, Target announced more than 20 Twin Cities area stores are closing until further notice.
The retail chain says its focus is on its "team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
The statement also says, "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community."
The closed stores include:
- North St. Paul
- West St. Paul
- East St. Paul
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Minneapolis Northeast
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Lake Street
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Uptown
- Oakdale
- Roseville
- Brooklyn Park
- Knollwood
- St. Louis Park
- Crystal
- Eden Prairie
- Shoreview
- Fridley
- Richfield
- Burnsville
- Bloomington
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South