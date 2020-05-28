US layoffs climb to 41 million, despite business reopenings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country.

The new numbers bring the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million.

The government figures underscore the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press