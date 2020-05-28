‘WE HAVE TO BE BETTER’: Minneapolis leaders respond to protesters’ anger

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been very vocal about his feelings concerning the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Earlier this week, he asked for the arrest of the officer who put the knee on Floyd's neck. Now, he's begging for peace and calm in the city or at least as much can be had in the middle of a pandemic.

The mayor described the situation as a crisis sandwiched on top of another.

"This could be a point in time when several years from now, we can look back to know that we rose to right the wrongs of the past," said the mayor.

Mayor Frey is asking for National Guard assistance amid violent demonstrations in Minneapolis.

"There was different tenor last night," said Chief Medaria Arradonado of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis City Council vice president Andrea Jenkins says people have the right to be angry.

"To be mad, to express your anger. However, you have no right to perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say you're standing up for," said Jenkins.

The city's police chief also understands the anger many are feeling, but denounces the violence.

"I know that there is currently a deficit of hope in our city," Arradondo said. "As I wear this uniform before you, I know this department has contributed to this deficit of hope but I will not allow for the increase of that deficit."

While all city leaders are against the violence, they confirm that the majority of people protested peacefully.

Mayor Frey hopes their pleas do not fall on deaf ears.

"To ignore it, to toss it out, would be to ignore the values we all claim to have that are all the more important during a time of crisis," said Frey.

"We feel as if there was a knee on all our our collective necks," Jenkins said. "A knee that says 'Black life does not matter.'"

Many were upset by the discrepancy in the intial police report that contradicted video recordings and witness accounts.

"I'm committed as we move forward that we will do better to make sure that we're getting as much factual information out in a timely manner," said Arradondo.

"We gotta make a change bruh," said Jenkins, summing up the situation with a quote by a witness to Floyd's death.

Frey concluded by reminding Minneapolis residents that there is a need for peace more than ever during a pandemic. He stressed protecting the stores and infrastructure in place that is meant to help fight against the coronavirus.