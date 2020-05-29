A cool, September-like start to the weekend; summer returns next week

A crisp, cool, fall-like Friday

Cool air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley Thursday. We began to feel the drop in humidity levels on Thursday and that dry, crisp, Canadian air will linger through our Friday. We'll have sunshine with plenty of fair weather cumulus clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s and a brisk northwest breeze that will add a slight chill to the air at times.

A bright, mild weekend

High pressure will drift in from the northwest Saturday, bringing abundant sunshine and a lighter northwest breeze to our area for most of the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s tomorrow. Sunday is looking slightly warmer with a very light south breeze on the backside of that high pressure as it glides toward the Great Lakes.

Warmer, more humid next week

A storm system will move in from the west Monday and its warm front will be the focus of some isolated thunderstorms in the morning and midday hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a slight south breeze.

Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer by next Tuesday as a warmer air mass builds in from the south. Look for high temperatures in the mid 80s with more of those 80s hanging around for the remainder of the upcoming week. Humidity will be a little more noticeable by the midweek, fueling more rain chances. We'll have a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and then a slight chance for a few storms next Thursday.