Arrest Made: what’s next for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Derek Chauvin's arrest now a glimmer of hope for protesters in Minnesota who continue to gather, demanding justice for George Floyd.

Community leaders, Stephen Jackson Sr., activists from across the United States and celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Karl Anthony Towns hosted a peaceful rally Friday at the Hennepin County Government Center.

Almost all were united in the same message, 'arrest and charge all officers responding'.

"Ya'll upset about (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, but are not upset about the knee in that man's (Floyd) neck," a pastor screamed.

Social Justice Advocate Tamika Mallory

"If we don't get justice, there will be no peace," Tamika Mallory, social justice advocate said.

Jackson, a former NBA player, was on the verge of tears recounting his friendship with Floyd, a man he called his "twin."

Stephen Jackson Sr.

"I'm here so they don't demean the character of George Floyd, my twin," Jackson said.

In the middle of the news conference, everyone became aware of the arrest of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

"We will not be satisfied until all four of them are arrested and actually charged with the murder of George Floyd," Nekima Armstrong, civil rights attorney said.

Civil Rights Attorney Nekima Armstrong

As many gathered in chants, music, and stood in solidarity the pain still raw.

"We are in a state of emergency, black people are dying," Mallory said. Adding, that there is only one way for change.

"If you want us to do better, damn it, you do better," she said.