BREAKING: Officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Minnesota authorities have confirmed that Derek Chauvin has been arrested.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington made the announcement on Friday.

Chauvin is an ex-Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd on Monday.

Since the video was shared online, protests have broken out in multiple cities across the United States with many people demanding that the officers involved be arrested.

No information yet on charges. This is a developing story and will be updated.