Minn. National Guard assisting Twin Cities fire, police departments

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota National Guard was deployed to assist the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in an effort to restore peace on Thursday. That night saw another wave of destruction across the Twin Cities.

At 12:15 Friday morning, Governor Walz authorized a law and order mission into the third precinct which would secure the area, eventually allowing for clean up to begin.

"I just want to be very clear, and I'm going to have the team talk about what transitioned last night when the state assumed responsibility over the security of near the third precinct where the state secured critical assets and where the plan going forward to insure that tonight our buildings do not burn, our citizens are secure, and that space we are going to create allows us to get back to the conversation of serving justice and making sure that we are not adding to that list of unheard names," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the National Guard is not the enemy. Its job is to bring peace and a sense of calm back into the communities.

"I'd like everyone to recognize the fact that the National Guard just a week ago was administering COVID-19 tests to help people," said Ellison. "To help people. The presence you see on the street, don't react to they the way you might react to the Minneapolis Police Department. It's not the same group. They have different leadership, different authority."

The National Guard was asked to assist in four missions specifically, one of which was to respond to an immediate threat to the state capitol. The second and third missions were to provide security to the Ramsey county law enforcement center and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The fourth mission was to aid the Minneapolis Fire Department.

"And the last mission we did receive yesterday evening was an escort for the Minneapolis fire department," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. "The concept of the operation was that we would move, link up with the Minneapolis Police Department and as they went into insecure and dangerous areas that we could secure the area so that they could preform their life saving and property saving missions."

Walz also said enough is enough and the looting and riots need to end, and peace needs to be resorted so that officials can get back to focusing on bringing justice to George Floyd.