Curfew to go into effect for Minneapolis-St. Paul starting at 8 p.m. on Friday

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Gov. Tim Walz has announced that the temporary nighttime curfew will go into effect for Minneapolis and St. Paul at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Walz said peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who won't comply.

“It’s time to rebuild our community and that starts with safety in our streets,” Walz said in a news release. “Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, has caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore the peace.”

---

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has ordered a curfew be imposed in all public places in response to violence and destruction that has taken place in the Twin Cities.

The curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, and from 8 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the order, during that time all people "must not travel on any public street or in any public place."

The order said this includes includes travel via automobile, public transportation and more.

Some personnel authorized by the City of Minneapolis and City of St. Paul are exempt, including law enforcement, fire and medical personnel.

The order said a violation of this regulation is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of $1,000 or less or imprisonment for 90 days or less.