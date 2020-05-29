Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 more cases

Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 more casesNew
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 29 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials said 24 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
On Thursday, Minnesota health officials reported a record single-day total of 35 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
MDH said the state COVID-19 death toll is now at 996. Health officials reported that 811 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MDH also reported in Friday's update that 590 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
A total of 23,531 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said, including 2,603 health care workers.
MDH said 16,930 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.
About 233,873 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, the Department reported. This includes 8,665 newly-completed tests health officials reported in Friday's update.
Health officials reported that 592 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 259 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.
Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.