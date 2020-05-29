WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he talked to members of George Floyd's family on Friday and "expressed my sorrow."

Trump spoke about his conversation with members of the Floyd family during a White House meeting with businesses executives. He says of the encounter with police captured on video that "it was just a horrible thing to witness and to watch. It certainly looked like there was no excuse for it."

Trump says the family grieved during the call and that "I could see very much that they loved their brother."

Trump was also asked about his tweet saying "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." He says he had heard that phrase for a long time, but didn't know where it originated.

He says the phrase is "very accurate in the sense that, when you do have looting like you had last night, people often get shot and they die. And that's not good and we don't want that to happen."

Trump also spoke about the looters, saying they did a great disservice to their state, city and the country. He said "we can never let that happen again."

The president also says of the city and its mayor "I don't think they were very well prepared. But we brought in the National Guard. They will be very prepared tonight."