Protesters gather in Rochester to demand justice for George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Protesters gathered in downtown Rochester late Friday afternoon.

More than 100 people marched down Broadway, ending up at the Government Center for a rally this afternoon.

They shouted, holding signs, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd earlier this week in Minneapolis. The protests have been peaceful so far.

Rochester police escorted the protesters down Broadway and remained at a distance, from the scene, monitoring the situation.

Some protesters told KTTC that they are tired of these things happening, citizens of color dying at the hands of police in the United States.

No word on how long the protesting will last.