Rochester City Council president will not seek third term

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester City Council President Randy Staver announced that he will not seek a third term in office.

In a news release on Friday, Staver said after serving 10 years in elected office and 20 serving on several boards and commissions, "It’s time to step back a little and take a look at other opportunities."

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Staver said some of the highlights over the past decade of his leadership have included Destination Medical Center and issuing 4,500 permits for new construction.

“It’s been a great opportunity with many challenges and rewards," Staver said in a news release. "Being able to serve in the community where I grew up has been humbling. Now it’s time to move on and I have no regrets.

Staver retired from a 37-year career with Mayo Clinic last year.