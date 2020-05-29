Rochester spa offers free services as a way to give back to the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Everyone can use a little stress relief and starting Monday, a Rochester spa is making it easy to treat yourself while helping others.

The Healing Touch Spa in the Hilton on Center Street and in the Shops at the Galleria is offering complimentary sessions in their Quiet Mediation room and Wellness Pod Dry Heat Infrared Sauna.

You can choose to to donate any sum of money for the services. The funds go to defray the cost of massages for healthcare and essential workers.

Owner Mary Jo Marjerus says she wanted to find a way to help.

"I just wanted to do something and since massage is my passion, that's how my brain worked," Marjerus said. "I thought how can we help these people who are certainly under a lot of stress? They need these massages probably more than the rest of us, even though all of us are under a lot of stress."

For healthcare and essential workers to get their free or discounted massages, they simply need to contact the spa for an appointment and make sure they tell staff they are a healthcare worker or essential worker.

For more information, visit the The Healing Touch Spa website.