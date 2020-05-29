Spring-like conditions this weekend; Hot and humid weather returns next week

Conditions this weekend will be beautiful with highs in the middle 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north around 5-15 mph Saturday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and calm through Sunday evening. Scattered showers work their way into the forecast late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor.

Temperatures next week will be completely different than what we will experience this weekend. Highs will jump into the upper 80s and even the lower 90s across the Midwest Tuesday through Thursday. Dew points will warm into the middle and lower 60s with humid conditions most of next week. The warmth continues next weekend too. Highs are expected in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast almost every day next week. Thunderstorms will stay isolated in the late afternoon and early evening hours. We could deal with "pop-up" thunderstorms due to the warm and humid air mass that will stick around all next week.

Have a great weekend!

Nick