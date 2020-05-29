WATCH: Businesses and buildings engulfed in flames overnight in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Riots continued across Minneapolis and St. Paul with more businesses and buildings set on fire overnight on Thursday.

The death of George Floyd on Monday sparked protests throughout the week in the Twin Cities after a video was posted online showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Part of the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct caught fire as people smashed windows and threw Molotov cocktails.

A dramatic scene at the front of the precinct saw demonstrators chanting and raising their fists.

No police were in the area of precinct as demonstrators ransacked the inside.

Across the street, Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits was looted and burned.

A nearby Arby's restaurant was also engulfed in flames and burned to the ground, and multiple vehicles were burned in the street.

Fireworks were continuously set off, and the scene grew more chaotic as the fire spread to other buildings.

KTTC was on the scene and captured much of the chaos on camera.