Curfew enforcement begins in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite a curfew going into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, it was not enforced until after 11 o'clock.

According to a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 350 troopers and officers are on the ground near the Fifth Precinct building.

350 troopers and officers are on the ground near the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis to clear the area and enforce the curfew. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

They're there to clear the area and enforce the curfew.

That tweet was followed by one from Gov. Tim Walz who asked residents to comply with the curfew.

The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

Cable news video showed tear gas being deployed in the area of the 5th precinct building. New fires also ignited in several areas of the city.