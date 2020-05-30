Curfew enforcement begins in Minneapolis

Curfew enforcement begins in MinneapolisNew
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite a curfew going into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, it was not enforced until after 11 o'clock.
According to a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 350 troopers and officers are on the ground near the Fifth Precinct building.
They're there to clear the area and enforce the curfew.
That tweet was followed by one from Gov. Tim Walz who asked residents to comply with the curfew.
Cable news video showed tear gas being deployed in the area of the 5th precinct building. New fires also ignited in several areas of the city.