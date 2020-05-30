Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol.

Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot.

Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m.

The man was identified later Saturday as Robert Lee Trey Freeman, of Des Moines.

Police hadn't reported any arrests as of Saturday night.

It's the city's 11th homicide of the year.