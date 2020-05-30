Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near protest in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- U.S. authorities say they're seeing more acts of violence targeting law enforcement.

Department of Homeland Security officials held a news conference Saturday in Washington, D.C, following the fatal shooting of one of the agency's security officers in Oakland.

A second officer was critically wounded. The officials say targeting any officer is an act of terrorism.

Authorities say a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Friday night and someone fired at the officers.

The officers worked for the Federal Protective Service and were protecting the building during the protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

No suspect has been named and it wasn't clear if the killing was connected to the protest.

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press