MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) - The largest deployment in Minnesota history will take place in the Twin Cities tonight as the state braces for the largest night of protests yet, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Last night, National Guard members protected the city's 5th precinct as protesters lined up to repeat the damage done to the 3rd precinct earlier this week. Rioters took control of the building as police officers fled the scene. The building was looted and burned.

"Our great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault," Walz said during a news conference earlier today. "The situation in Minneapolis is now about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great city."

The deployment comes ahead of anticipated violence that has plagued the city all week long since Floyd's death, protesters growing in number each night.

The Minnesota National Guard commander says 2,400 Minnesota guardsmen are activated and ready to mobilize. Thousands more could be on the way.

There are 13,200 Minnesota guardsmen, but not all are yet qualified to mobilize. But the expectation is "every soldier and airman, regardless of military job, is available for this operation," per Major General Jon Jensen.

Last night, the state had imposed a curfew, beginning at eight o'clock at night and ending at six in the morning. The curfew was to last through the weekend and was largely ignored by protesters.

Governor Tim Walz said despite their best efforts, there was simply too many of them for law enforcement to control.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was also in attendance at this morning's news conference. He said the bulk of those rioting and destroying businesses and property in the area are not from Minnesota but are coming from other areas and are simply here to cause damage and chaos. He said none of this is being done in the name of victim George Floyd. Carter said of all the people arrested last night, not a single person a Minnesotan.