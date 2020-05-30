Minneapolis police confronting curfew breakers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police in Minneapolis are confronting protesters out after curfew on the fifth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

A group of marchers was moving north toward downtown on a city street when officers fired tear gas Saturday night. The group immediately retreated.

Soon after, officers fired tear gas and moved in to push away throngs of protesters who were milling around the city police's 5th Precinct.

The tougher tactics came after city and state leaders were criticized for not more strongly confronting violent and damaging protests.

Minneapolis has been the epicenter of protests since the death Monday of Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for some eight minutes.

The protests have spread to cities across the United States.