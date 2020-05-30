Minnesota National Guard now has more than 4,100 soldiers and airmen deployed
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a tweet from the Minnesota National Guard, there are now more than 4,100 soldiers and airmen deployed.
The National Guard also says it's moving quickly to get 10,800.
It had 700 personnel on duty Friday.
A few minutes before that, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "We are bringing the full force of goodness and righteousness to restore order on our streets tonight. Please be safe, please help our communities, and please stay home."