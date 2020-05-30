Minnesota National Guard now has more than 4,100 soldiers and airmen deployed

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a tweet from the Minnesota National Guard, there are now more than 4,100 soldiers and airmen deployed.

The National Guard also says it's moving quickly to get 10,800.

It had 700 personnel on duty Friday.

We now have more than 4,100 — quickly moving toward 10,800 — Minnesota Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. This is a significant increase over the 700 on-duty Friday. We live here. We work here. We serve here. We’re all in. pic.twitter.com/WorKOI9ZCa — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 31, 2020

A few minutes before that, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "We are bringing the full force of goodness and righteousness to restore order on our streets tonight. Please be safe, please help our communities, and please stay home."