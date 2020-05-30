Peaceful protest over Floyd’s death turns ugly in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- What started out as a peaceful march through Fargo to protest the death of George Floyd turned ugly when protesters damaged buildings and vehicles in the city's downtown after a two-hour showdown with police.

The violence followed a day of speeches honoring Floyd and a march with hundreds of people who started at downtown park.

However, another group of more intense demonstrators gathered on a downtown street about 6 p.m., at which time the Fargo Police Department tweeted: "Protesters are not peaceful now."

Police unleashed several canisters of tear gas shortly after 8 p.m., which led several protesters to began throwing rocks at officers.

Others began smashing windows at the Hodo, a popular boutique hotel and bar, damaging vehicles and moving dumpsters into roadways.

By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press