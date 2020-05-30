Pleasant conditions this weekend, Unsettled weather possible Monday

We saw beautiful conditions across the region today with pleasant conditions expected once again for Sunday. Tonight, we'll see clear sky conditions with cool overnight temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph. Will need to watch out for areas of patchy fog to develop, mainly along river tributaries that will flow into the Mississippi.

High pressure will continue to be in control of the region on Sunday with highs slightly warmer in the lower 70s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds will begin to increase across the area Sunday evening ahead of our next rain chance on Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible around our area on Monday, looking to mainly occur before noon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with some areas of sunshine for the second half of the day. Winds look to be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

By Tuesday, high pressure will regain control of the region for a short time as high temperatures really heat up. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms may be possible overnight.A few lingering showers may be possible early Wednesday with partly sunny skies the majority of the day and highs in the lower 80s. The summer temperatures continue into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80 degrees.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return to the region by the late week with precipitation possible both Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.