Protesters asked to stay at home as Minnesota National Guard seeks to take back control

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC)- The violence that has infiltrated that George Floyd protests continues to wreak havoc across the nation.

"One of our great freedoms is security," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. "The sense of what these people have brought is questioning our sense of security. They've brought fear into our cities."

Fear that has forced a curfew to be put in place.

"This is very simple order," Walz said. "There's a curfew issued by the mayors and backed by the governor that you shouldn't be out on the streets tonight."

"So please Minneapolis, support our first responders tonight by giving them the space to protect us and stay home," said Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis.

As day five of protests continue, violence has threatened to overtake the voices asking for justice for George Floyd.

"That's unacceptable. We have to do something to make a better world," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

"This wasn't a matter of lack of planning or poor strategy," said Frey. "We simply did not have the numbers in our police department to be able to respond to groups of a hundred plus people at a time in many different locations throughout the city, looting and burning."

The Minnesota National Guard is on hand to try to prevent more looting, but even more importantly, to protect people's safety.

"Folks have proven that they will go after anything," said the governor. "They took libraries and public infrastructure. We're ready."

"We do have plans in place to prevent the looting which we've seen the past few days as much as possible but life has come first," said Minneapolis' mayor. "Life has to come first. If that's the goal, the first thing we have to be doing is staying home."

Community leaders in the twin cities begged protesters to stay home tonight, in a hope they do not get mixed in with the rioters.

"Tonight will be mixed in with folks who don't care, didn't build our businesses and don't share our values," said Walz.

While protesters are being asked to disperse tonight. the governor says their voices are still being heard.

"This is not a place where violence in any way is going to step on or dilute the message that we have work to do around racial injustices," Walz promised.

St. Paul's mayor warns that ignoring those pleas for change would be the wrong thing to do.

"That frustration and anger will continue until we meaningfully address the why," said Carter.

Despite the 8 o'clock curfew, many protesters have stayed in the streets of Minneapolis.