Rochester leaders explain curfew order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton passed a curfew for the City of Rochester Saturday. The curfew was put in place simply as a precautionary measure to keep potential violence out of the downtown area.

In a video statement about the decision, Norton says, "We have really felt the healing, we have joined together and stood in solidarity. To honor the memory of George Floyd. Additionally the protest organizers have been wonderful to work with."

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin is also featured saying, "The Rochester police department strives daily to build trust with this first class community we serve and will continue to serve at the highest possible level with public safety at mind."

"Support each other as you sort out all the facts ad challenges going on. There's a lot rumors out there. Please don't share rumors. Lets just remain hopeful and helpful as we get through this together," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson added.

To watch the full video, click here.