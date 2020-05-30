City of Rochester announces 9 p.m. curfew on Saturday

UPDATE 3:41 p.m.: The City of Rochester said Mayor Kim Norton has signed a declaration to enact a curfew from 9 p.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday.

"During the nighttime curfew, no travel is allowed, in the downtown boundary, on any public street, sidewalk, path or any public place," the City said in a news release.

“We have and will continue to support the peaceful protest of our community. I ask for the community’s cooperation and support in following the curfew,” said Mayor Kim Norton. “Plan to stay safely at home tonight with your families and loved ones.”

The City said the downtown area that is within the boundaries of the curfew is consistent with Downtown Special Service District and a map can be found here.

The City added that law enforcement, fire and medical personnel as well as others authorized by the City are exempt from the curfew. The City said people seeking emergency care or fleeing dangerous situations are also exempt from the curfew

“We thank the peaceful protesters, who have been the majority the past two days," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in the news release. "This curfew is being implemented out of an abundance of caution. Our number one priority is protecting and serving our residents and locally owned small businesses. We thank the Rochester community for their support in following this direction of the Mayor.”

