‘Stay home tonight’ says Minnesota state leaders as law enforcement aims to restore order in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC)- Saturday morning, Governor Walz was joined by local and state leaders to discuss the actions taken the past few days in Minneapolis.

Walz pointed out that started as peaceful protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody have grown into something completely different. What is drowning out those voices are the scenes of violence carries out by rioters, most from outside the area.

However, the question remains 'How will peace and order be restored in Minnesota?'"

"To our Minneapolis residents, we are with you," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "We will be mobilizing the largest force that has ever come forth in the state of Minnesota to help. We understand your concern. We want to be there for you."

There with a full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard.

"This is a challenging time. Our great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault by people who do not share values, do not value life and the work that went into this and are certainly not here to honor George Floyd," said Walz.

Those who do want to honor George Floyd have been told to peacefully protest but to mind the 8 o'clock curfew in place Saturday night.

"Demand change and justice in policing and every other racist system that has been part of this state. In this moment, we cannot because there are detractors," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

"White people from other communities are coming into my community, our community, for some kind of perverse poetry," said Justin Terrell of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage.

Their actions have many confused about who the protestors are and who are the rioters.

"That's not how we get down," Terrell clarified. "The community members holding down 38th Street, that's how we get down."

The attorney general assures people that justice for Floyd will be carried out.

"The wheels of justice are moving," said Keith Ellison. "Now they're moving swiftly, but we need you to help us."

Help in the form of staying off the streets tonight.

"That would be a start. From there, we rebuild our community," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "We heal. We make sure justice is done. We enact the criminal justice reforms that we know are necessary."

"Protect your home. Do not end up in the cross hairs of an ideological battle that has nothing to do with us. It never has," said Terrell. "We are not your pawns."

While he urges the community to keep out of danger, he says that social change is long overdue.

"Is time to ask the question 'What is this state going to do about the problems that are facing our community?' because they are not our fault," said Terrell.

In addition to Justin Terrell, many community leaders spoke at the press conference and has similar messages. They say change must be made, but beg people to stay off the streets tonight.

"So that when we 'Justice, justice you shall pursue', that we are clear and unambiguous about this current moment of justice that calls us to rise in peace and stay home tonight," said Rabbi Aaron Weininger of the Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka.

"I'm just asking folks to not participate tonight, to stay at home, to support the vulnerable, the elderly and the children that live around the perimeter of Lake Street," said Emilia Gonzalez Avalos, Navigate Minnesota executive director and a leader in the Hispanic community.

"I'm asking everyone tonight to keep fighting for justice and keep raising your voices," said Robert Lilligren of the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors group. "Tonight at 8 o'clock, get out of those demonstrations. Take your friends and relatives and get out."

"They're hiding behind us as they're burning down our businesses. We have to take a stand. We have to strategize and say 'Ok, Enough is enough.' Today we're going to stay home. We're going to let them to do their job," said Lul Osman, a Somali American women's advocate. "We're going to allow them to get these agitators off the street."

"Let us not enable the loss of any further lives," added Imam Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota. "My brothers, my sisters, I beg you."

"Our liberation is tied together. I want us to stand united for black lives this afternoon but we can't watch another night of our neighborhoods being destroyed," said Bo Thao-Urabe, head of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders.

The speakers begged passionately, but whether people listen to their collective pleas remains to be seen.