TWIN CITIES PROTESTS: Update on Minnesota response to curfew violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen and Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell gave an update just after 10:30 p.m. on the civil unrest situation in the Twin Cities.

Walz began by thanking the Minnesotans who obeyed the curfew and went home by the 8 p.m. deadline.

Maj. Gen. Jensen said the National Guard is "fully integrated" with law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management systems.

Schnell says curfew enforcement began just before 8:45 p.m. and there have been arrests for curfew violations and "more serious conduct." He could not provide an exact number of arrests or speak to their exact nature at the briefing.

Schnell also said there were no major injuries. There were complaints about the effects of the gas being used.

He went on to say they don't have crowd estimates, but the gatherings around the cities were a lot smaller Saturday night.

Schnell was asked about reports of residents who are home, but still being shot at with non-lethal rounds by law enforcement. Schnell called that regrettable and said it's one of the challenges the officers face. He said officers have encountered people hiding on residential property they did not live at, and said residents who see law enforcement moving in should shelter inside.

When asked about the arrest of working, credentialed journalists, Schnell called it "regrettable." A WCCO photojournalist was arrested earlier Saturday evening while covering the enforcement. A WCCO reporter said at the end of the news conference that the photojournalist was released.

Officials said there would be more updates throughout the night.